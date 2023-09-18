We asked for your memories of Newcastle playing in the Champions League.

Here is a snapshot of your submissions:

Richard: There’s only really one Champions League memory: Barcelona at home. Being a Toon fan, I distinctly remember thinking, "Oh no! We’re going to throw away a three-goal lead!" when it got to 3-2. Afterwards, the sense of elation around the entire city was palpable. The only conversation the following day was the match. Everyone had only one thing on their mind.

Bob: I remember a 2-2 draw at the San Siro against Inter when Alan Shearer got both. Then, the last minute goal against PSV Eindhoven to go through when Craig Bellamy scored the winner. Great days.

John: My memories? Noise, lights, happy faces leaving the ground, talking at work the next day about the match. Bring it on!

Sign up to get Newcastle news and analysis sent to you