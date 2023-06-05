Jamie Vardy has issued an apology on Twitter for Leicester's relegation to the Championship: "I’m gutted, in fact devastated that I’m even having to write this post.

"I’ve spent the last week reflecting on our relegation and I really don’t know what to say other that I am really sorry that we didn’t deliver this season. We failed you, plain and simple.

"Accountability needs and should be taken by us all. It was our responsibility to just do our jobs and we clearly didn’t. There are no excuses and no words that will ever make this situation OK. Now is a time for personal reflections and let the magnitude of this situation sink in."