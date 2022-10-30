W﻿e asked for your views following Aberdeen's 4-1 defeat by Rangers...

Scott: Jim Goodwin has no clue, since he took over we have not beat one decent team yet. It's clear he is out of his depth, why did we sack Derek McInnes because we are going backwards and since he arrived it's been one excuse after the other, I predict he will be gone by Christmas

D﻿onald: Absolute disgrace! A Rangers team in poor form and we couldn’t handle them! Once we took the lead we just didn’t barely lay a glove on them! Our defending was inept, failing to clear our lines, just continually giving possession back to them! We couldn’t keep meaningful possession! No composure, no quality! Not good enough! Sort it out Goodwin!

Anonymous: Cormack & Goodwin out. Complete buyout of club required. Same old dictatorships, same old terrible choices of managers and usual boring results especially against Old Firm. Shame on the board!!! Here we go again...

N﻿iall: A sore one for the Dons for sure but in the bigger picture this is a learning experience for the squad. On the back of recent positive performances at home, the ball retention in the final third was very disappointing. Rangers exposed the Dons frailties on the break and we really need to regroup and learn from this experience prior to the Cup semi

B﻿az: Next time Mr Goodwin get your team do the talking on the park where it matters instead of giving them a free motivational speech...we did well for 30 mins then just gave up or appeared to...

A﻿nonymous: Struggling, too hot and cold….more cold, Goodwin got to be on a sticky wicket. Keep trying tho, some day maybe

N﻿orman: Such is life, you can't win them all, let's not be negative and get right behind our team, Jim Goodwin is doing a good job