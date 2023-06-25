Rangers close to signing Sima on loan - gossip

Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Mail - subscription)

But Rangers are unwilling to meet Cremonese's valuation of forward Cyriel Dessers. (Mail via Football Scotland)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo has met with Rangers manager Michael Beale over a potential move north. (The 4th Official)

Beale has "taken on a huge job" at Rangers, says former Chelsea colleague Rodgers. (Sun)

Beale's revamped Rangers will bring out the best in Rodgers, believes the Celtic boss. (Herald - subscription)

