Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex Sport

The initial reaction from many Seagulls fans over Fati's potential move may have been surprise and incredulity but as soon as you look at what the club and the player has to offer it seems a perfect fit or all parties.

The long-term injury to Julio Enciso left Brighton needing a different attacking option as they look to compete in four competitions.

Fati could provide them with a young but established forward for a set loan period without a huge financial outlay. The player meanwhile gets the opportunity to play in the Premier League and the Europa League under a head coach that plays high-risk, high-reward football and is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting managers in the world.

Following the arrival of Carlos Baleba this week, confirmation of a deal for Fati before tomorrow's Europa league draw may just take excitement levels amongst the fanbase to peak levels.