'I just think Ten Hag is really fair' - Evra
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes Erik ten Hag will come to a constructive conclusion with striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese star has rarely started under Ten Hag and was dropped from the squad altogether for United's trip to Chelsea after he refused to come on a substitute late against Tottenham before leaving the stadium early.
Ronaldo's peripheral and much-scrutinised role follows a summer during which he was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
"I just think Ten Hag is really fair," Evra told the PA news agency from the Web Summit in Lisbon.
"With this manager, I feel like you can see he thinks 'I will not fail'. He refuses to fail. I don't even know if he sleeps at night because I can feel his determination.
"What I think is Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player on earth and Ten Hag is a manager who wants Manchester United to perform and win trophies.
"They both have their reasons and I know they will find the best solution, either to work together or maybe one leaves because at the end I am only focused on United and the most important thing is United, not Ronaldo or Ten Hag."