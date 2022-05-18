Norwich v Tottenham: Head-to-head record

Norwich have won just one of their past nine league games against Tottenham (D3 L5) - 1-0 at home in February 2014. The Canaries have conceded at least twice in their past five matches against Spurs (D1 L4).

This will be the sixth time Spurs have faced a side already relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season, though they’ve lost more of those games (three) than they’ve won (two).

Norwich have won their final league game in only two of their nine Premier League campaigns (D3 L4), beating Aston Villa in 2011-12 and Manchester City in 2012-13.

Tottenham have lost their final league game just once in the past 11 campaigns (W8 D2) - but that was 5-1 at already-relegated Newcastle in 2015-16.