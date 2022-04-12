Captain. Leader. Legend.

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It wasn't confirmed officially in the press conference by player or manager, but it looks like Fernandinho might be into his final season at Manchester City.

Four Premier League titles, six League Cups, one FA Cup and a Champions League final - and there's chance to add to that still.

I remember when Fernandinho came to the club in 2013 and I still hold this feeling today - I don't think I've watched any player adapt to the Premier League so progressively in their first season. Game by game he grew stronger.

It was inevitable this man was going to change the midfield. Grit, determination, vision. He was always destined to be captain. He grabbed games by the scruff of the neck and pulled his team-mates with him. It might be too far to say he's the Atlas of Manchester City - carrying the team on his shoulders - but at times that analogy hasn't been far off.

As Pep Gaurdiola said: "There are things that nobody knows."

We see the on-field powerhouse, for sure. Behind the scenes, though, there is always so much talk about his influence on the team. Every single player I've ever spoken to on 'leaders in the dressing room' point him out immediately. He'll be a manager one day.

Even now, at 36 years old, he could play every week. Sadly, with perhaps his legs not as sharp as they once were, the Manchester City baton has been passed to Rodri, who has stepped away from Fernandinho's shadow this season. Yet he could still be a top player at another club.

City have recently built three statues: Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Sergio Aguero. They all gave 10 years' service. Timings mean that might not fit Fernandinho, but I hope the architect's number is currently being typed into the phone.