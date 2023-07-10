Tottenham will be making changes to the playing staff over the next six weeks, says Ange Postecoglou, but he refused to be drawn on any specific details.

Club captain Hugo Lloris is one player anticipated to leave the club this transfer window but the new boss said he has other more pressing concerns.

"We are in a stage like most clubs where we know there will be activity between now and the end of the window," said Postecoglou. "Some won't be here, some will come in.

"I try to treat this by understanding that until something is certain, I will not commit either way. There is no point wasting energy on something that may or may not happen.

"Now it is about trying to be as clear as I can to people about the direction we're going as a club. If I start thinking about details, I will miss the opportunity to establish the fundamentals of what I want us to be."

He also rejected suggestions the Spurs job was a big step up from any of his previous roles.

"I have never gone into a job thinking it will be easy," he said. "Will it be a massive challenge? Absolutely. Was Celtic? Yes - finishing second is last there.

"I never see anything as a step up, more a different challenge in a different set of circumstances. I am working with better players, more resources and it's about getting a clear picture in my head of the way forward.

"The quicker I have got that, the easier for those around me to do it."