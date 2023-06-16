Man Utd 'would be foolish' to meet Chelsea's Mount valuation

Manchester United "would be foolish" to meet Chelsea's valuation of Mason Mount, according to ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden.

The Blues have already rejected a £40m bid from United for the England midfielder and want £70m.

On where Chelsea have got that valuation from, Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Nobody really knows.

"This is the problem with players that are out of contract. When two big clubs are involved it bumps it up a little bit to the point where a buying club could pay over the odds.

"I don’t know what figure you would put on a player with a year left on his contract. But there is an English tax. Mason Mount is English and that still matters in terms of Champions League and European football.

"Chelsea have inflated the market to the point where they are going to struggle to get players off the books, because they have paid way over the odds for so many players.If they are thinking other clubs will do the same, they will get to the end of June or beginning of July thinking we can’t get anybody off the books here.

"That’s where Manchester United would be foolish to go anywhere close to what Chelsea want. But, as we know, United have been foolish quite a lot in recent years in the transfer market.

"Harry Maguire is a prime example. They offered £40m initially and ended up paying £80m. Never overestimate how United can play the game in the transfer market."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds