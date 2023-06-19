Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle says he has had conversations with Sheffield United.

Doyle, 21, played 24 times on loan with the Blades in the Championship last season.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has said he hopes to use the relationship his newly-promoted side have with champions Manchester City to bolster recruitment this summer.

Speaking while on England Under-21 duty, Doyle said: "I have spoken to Sheffield United. We've had conversations. I still need to have conversations with City and see what they want with me.

"When I spoke with Sheffield United it was more congratulations for being here and good luck with the tournament."