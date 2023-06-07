'I’m surprised somebody hasn’t challenged Mitrovic'

The latest episode of BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast has been discussing whether one of Fulham's summer priorities needs to be practising penalties.

Of the eight spot-kicks Aleksandar Mitrovic took last season, he missed four. That is the most in a campaign that one player hasn't converted.

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown said: "I’m surprised he keeps getting the opportunity, to be honest.

"Some clubs have one or two penalty takers that they trust and it flicks between those two, others you take penalties until you miss and then the next one steps up. Then other clubs have a Mitrovic who wants to get 25 goals and takes the penalty every time.

"If you have got the character that you don’t mind stepping up after two misses on the spin, if the manager is happy with that I think it’s probably right that Mitrovic uses penalties to swell his goalscoring tally at the end of the season.

"I’m surprised somebody hasn’t challenged him, but if the club are happy with him as the penalty taker regardless of what happens then you have to go with the boldness of the player."

