Bumper week of live Premier League commentaries
It's a busy week of Premier League football, including nine midweek fixtures, and we've got you covered with 16 live commentaries across BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and online.
Tuesday, 18 October
Brighton v Nottingham Forest (19:30)
Crystal Palace v Wolves (20:15 - 5 Sports Extra)
Wednesday, 19 October
Bournemouth v Southampton (19:30 - online)
Brentford v Chelsea (19:30 - online)
Liverpool v West Ham (19:30)
Manchester United v Tottenham (19:30 - 5 Sports Extra)
Newcastle v Everton (19:30 - online)
Thursday, 20 October
Fulham v Aston Villa (19:30)
Leicester v Leeds (19:30 - 5 Sports Extra)
Saturday, 22 October
Manchester City v Brighton (15:00)
Chelsea v Manchester United (17:30)
Sunday, 23 October
Aston Villa v Brentford (14:00 - 5 Sports Extra)
Leeds v Fulham (14:00 - online)
Southampton v Arsenal (14:00)
Wolves v Leicester (14:00 - online)
Tottenham v Newcastle (16:30)
All times are BST