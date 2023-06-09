Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Thirteen trophies for Kyle Walker in his time at Manchester City so far, but the 14th one could be the most special - the Champions League and the chance to win the Treble.

"I think when we won the Premier League we didn’t want to talk about the Treble because you’ve still got a game at Wembley against your arch rivals," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Now, when that win came, you can’t beat about the bush - it’s there. If us players want to go and be associated with the team of Manchester United [in 1999] we need to take this opportunity.

"Obviously we did go and win the English four competitions [Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield] but we were nowhere near in the Champions League.

"So to get here in the grasp of one 90-plus minutes of immortality. Hopefully we can do it and walk out from Istanbul with a beer in our hands celebrating and be Treble winners."

Walker was part of the team that narrowly missed out in 2021 in the final, losing to Chelsea. Only six weeks later, he would lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley.

"I’m glad I have the opportunity to put it right," he said, describing it as "fuel".

However, given City's success, he does not feel the result of this final will define Guardiola's side.

"It’s a massive moment,” he added. "But for a team that has won five Premier Leagues in six years, I don’t think it’s going to define what we’ve done as a group but it’s going to help."

BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay is in Istanbul will be writing on the Manchester City page each day leading up to Saturday's final