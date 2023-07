Burnley have signed winger Nathan Redmond on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The experienced 29-year-old midfielder last played in the Premier League with Southampton in 2022.

He spent last season with Turkish side Besiktas, where he scored six goals in 28 games, and arrives at Turf Moore as a free agent.

Redmond has made 264 Premier League appearances, scoring 28 goals and registering 26 assists.