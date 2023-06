Cameron and Murray sign deals as seven are released

Striker Innes Cameron and midfielder Fraser Murray have signed new one-year contracts with Kilmarnock as the Scottish Premiership announced the release of seven players.

But talks continue with defenders Ash Taylor and Jack Sanders, midfielders Liam Donnelly, Liam Polworth and Brad Lyons, plus goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Exiting Rugby Park are striker Scott Robinson, midfielders Alan Power and Blair Alston and defenders Chris Stokes, Lee Hodson, who is on loan to Partick Thistle, Calum Waters, who was on loan to Greenock Morton, and Dylan McGowan, who was with Hamilton Academical.

Eight first-team players have also returned to their parent clubs following completion of loan spells - Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming, Liverpool dfender Luke Chambers, Aston Villa defender Ben Chrisene, Hibernian striker Christian Doidge, Rangers centre-half Lewis Mayo, Reading defender Jeriel Dorsett and Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiousu.