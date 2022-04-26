Michael Emons, BBC Sport

A fiery and sometimes bad-tempered clash at Selhurst Park with Leeds battling to earn a hard-fought goalless draw and gain a point to help them in their fight to avoid relegation.

It could prove to be an important point, too, as Jesse Marsch's side, who showed great resilience to frustrate the Eagles, have games against three of the top four coming up, beginning with a home match against league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Leeds are five points clear of the relegation zone, but know the job is not finished yet, especially as 18th-placed Everton have a game in hand.

Against Palace, both sides lacked the quality in the final third, although the hosts ended strongly and only a couple of saves from Illan Meslier, both with his legs, ensured it finished goalless.

The draw for Palace means they are almost guaranteed a 10th successive season in the top flight, and Leeds will have to maintain the fight and desire they showed on Monday if they are to survive as well.