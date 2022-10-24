C﻿eltic manager Ange Postecoglou is "super pleased" for winger, Jota, who has been named in Portugal's provisional World Cup squad.

T﻿he 23-year-old, who has been missing recently through injury, has made Fernando Santos' 55-man squad for the tournament.

"It's a helluva recognition for him," said Postecoglou. "We know how strong a nation Portugal is, particularly in those attacking positions."

J﻿ota, who has five goals and five assists so far this season, is named alongside the likes of Manchester United pair, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

"His form has been outstanding for us, domestically and in Europe for the last 16-17 months.

"I'm sure it's encouraging for him. He came to us wanting to kick start his career and in a short space of time he's got national team recognition."