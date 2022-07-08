Red tape leaves Hibs short for opening game

Hibernian will be without a number of players for the beginning of their League Cup game due to a delay on their work permits being approved.

Manger Lee Johnston leads his side for the first time in a competitive fixture when they host Clyde at Easter Road on Saturday.

“Momodou Bojang, Elie Youan and Jair Tavares won’t be available, and Lewis Miller is also 50/50 at the moment," Johnstone told Hibs TV.

"Although Youan and Tavares both featured in Portugal, they are unable to play in a competitive fixture until their permits are approved."