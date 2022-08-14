Kingsley on bench as Devlin starts

Stephen Kingsley has to make do with a place on Hearts' bench at home to Dundee United after the influential defender missed the opening two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

But Michael Smith has recovered from a knock that forced him off in last weekend's Edinburgh derby and the Northern Ireland right-back retains his place as Robbie Neilson makes only one change from that 1-1 draw.

Cammy Devlin replaces Peter Haring in central midfield, with the Austrian dropping to the bench.