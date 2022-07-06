Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has signed a new contract with the club.

The 20-year-old Finland Under-21 international joined Villa in 2018 and has recently been a regular trainer with the first-team keepers and was a Premier League substitute three times last season.

Academy manager Mark Harrison said: "This is a really good reflection of his development over the last couple of years, which has seen him integrate into the first-team environment and be involved in the matchday squad."