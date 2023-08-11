Tottenham have accepted a deal of about £86m from Bayern Munich for striker Harry Kane - now it is up for the England captain to decide where he wants to play his football this season.

On the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Telegraph journalist Jim White said: "There are reasons why he would stay at Tottenham. He gets on very well with Ange Postecoglou so that's a good start, he wants to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record and he's not going to do that in Germany clearly. And his wife's about to have their fourth child so probably uprooting at the moment wouldn't be - domestically - what he would go for.

"[Bayern manager] Thomas Tuchel said they can win the Champions League with Harry Kane up front. He knows what he's talking about when it comes to winning the Champions League.

"Kane can go anywhere next summer - he can go anywhere in England, and there's nothing Daniel Levy can do about it. I think he will stay.

"Let's not forget, the signing-on fee when he's a free agent next summer. Goodness me, that's enough to set him up for life."

Listen to Friday's episode on BBC Sounds