Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton travel to face Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Saints boss:

Striker Che Adams did not train until Thursday with a slight injury, but will be available for the weekend, as will defender Lyanco.

The Austrian said he did not want to discuss the future of any player currently at the club after he was asked about reports linking defender Jack Stephens with a move to Watford.

On possible incoming transfers, Hasenhuttl added that he "hopes we keep our eyes open and do the right things in the right moments".

He admitted that reports about a breakdown in his relationship with his players "did not make the previous week easier" but he is "calm" and has not spoken to his squad about the rumours, adding they have shown they will "fight together".

He admits his side are not currently at Leicester's level and it is "up to them to go there and make it look different to last time". Saints lost 4-1 at the King Power Stadium in the final game of last season.

