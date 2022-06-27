Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is understood Pep Guardiola is keen to add Brighton defender Marc Cucurella to his Manchester City squad to bolster his left-sided options.

Brighton are aware of the rumours but they are in a very strong bargaining position.

Cucurella still has four years left on the contract he signed when he joined Graham Potter's men 12 months ago and they have already sold Yves Bissouma this summer.

They have no interest in selling Cucurella, so it would take something pretty sizeable to get him.