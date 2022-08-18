Hearts cause own downfall in Zurich defeat

Thomas Duncan, BBC Scotland

Despite being winless in their first five games in the Swiss league, Zurich were always going to pose a greater threat than their form suggested, even playing away from their own ground, which was unavailable due to hosting a concert.

Even still, after playing solidly in the opening quarter and getting themselves in front, Hearts will be kicking themselves at how easily they let their opponents back into the game.

The loss of Craig Halkett and the torrential rain did not help, but Nathaniel Atkinson in particular was brutally exposed before being substituted at half-time. And the visitors were too slack in possession, only completing 57% of their passes in Zurich's half before the break.

Robbie Neilson will still back his squad at what will be a raucous Tynecastle but the loss of Halkett, who emerged on crutches to take his place on the bench for the second half, is a concern in defence and they will need to offer far more of a threat from open play.