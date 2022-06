Manchester United are considering a fresh bid for Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands playmaker Frenkie de Jong. (Fabrizio Romano), external

They have lined up Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, as a possible option if they fail to sign De Jong. (Fabrizio Romano, via givemesport), external

It is believed Netherlands manager and former United boss Louis van Gaal played a part in stopping Ajax's Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, 21, moving to Old Trafford. (Marcel van der Kraan, Sky Sports), external

Eric Bailly could be the next to leave Old Trafford, with Newcastle being offered the chance to sign the centre-back. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly welcomed Manchester United's quest to sign a new striker. (Express), external

United could also join Liverpool in the race to sign 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Express), external

