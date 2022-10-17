There could be some changes for the game: "A three-game week gives a chance to use more players than normal. We’ll try and make the right choices, but we do have options. As normal, we’ll do what we think it takes to do well in the game and try to pick the right team."

Cooper said he has identified what Forest need to develop: "We’ve got a lot internally to think about and put right. We are committed to improving ourselves as we can’t hide away from the fact results and parts of performance have not been good enough for this level."

He wants to see more quality in possession: "We have our idea of how we want to play and that has not changed. Against Wolves, we were not what we planned or wanted to be. But I don’t see anyone hiding. The attitude is great on the pitch and at training."

On Brennan Johnson, who missed a late penalty at the weekend: "He’s a young player and it was a difficult moment - but how you respond to these is big in who you become. I’ve got great faith and belief in Brennan and he’s been outstanding for me."

The club is “moving on” after a controversial social media post from Forest's official Twitter account in the build-up to the Wolves game: "It wasn’t a good thing, but it’s being dealt with. It won’t happen again."