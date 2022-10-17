Vieira wants a more clinical Palace
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has called on his side to be more ruthless in their finishing as they prepare to host Wolves.
Vieira's side have one win in six going into Tuesday's Selhurst Park fixture and only six sides in the Premier League have scored fewer goals this season.
The Eagles drew 0-0 at Leicester on Saturday, having eight attempts on goal and finding the target just once.
“In the first-half there were opportunities for us to hurt them a little bit more and we didn’t,” he said. “This is the process that we have to go through as a team.
“It’s about in a really good period how can we insist a bit more and be more aggressive to score the goals in a good period where the opposition are not at their best.
“We were a bit flat in those moments and we didn’t take advantage of the situation. It’s about experience, what we want to do as a team to organise those situations and to be more clinical.
“Of course, that will come with experience.
“We are still growing as a team. We know that there is a lot to improve but so far we are in a good place – even if I want more from the players.”