C﻿rystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has called on his side to be more ruthless in their finishing as they prepare to host Wolves.

V﻿ieira's side have one win in six going into Tuesday's Selhurst Park fixture and only six sides in the Premier League have scored fewer goals this season.

T﻿he Eagles drew 0-0 at Leicester on Saturday, having eight attempts on goal and finding the target just once.

“In the first-half there were opportunities for us to hurt them a little bit more and we didn’t,” he said. “This is the process that we have to go through as a team.

“It’s about in a really good period how can we insist a bit more and be more aggressive to score the goals in a good period where the opposition are not at their best.

“We were a bit flat in those moments and we didn’t take advantage of the situation. It’s about experience, what we want to do as a team to organise those situations and to be more clinical.

“Of course, that will come with experience.

“We are still growing as a team. We know that there is a lot to improve but so far we are in a good place – even if I want more from the players.”