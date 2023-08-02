MacLean on prospective incomings, pressure, and early cup exit
- Published
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media ahead of their Premiership opener at home to Hearts on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Says he hopes to complete the signings of defenders, Oludare Olufunwa (ex Liverpool) and Sam McClelland (ex Chelsea) ahead of the weekend - says they they are both big, aggressive and "hungry to play football".
He admits they "do need another few bodies in the building" and says they will react accordingly depending on how their injury situation develops over the next few weeks.
Callum Booth, Nicky Clark, Chris Kane, Ali Crawford and Cammy MacPherson are all out injured currently; James Brown is a doubt, while Graham Carey and Drey Wright will be given up until the last minute to be available for Saturday's game.
He says he everyone has probably written them off after their poor Viaplay Cup campaign, and says he welcomes being written off and is ready to prove the doubters wrong.
When asked if he is feeling any extra pressure after their early cup exit , MacLean said: "There is pressure on me every day. I put pressure on myself to be the best I can be - there is always pressure in football."
Says every St Johnstone player that takes to the pitch this weekend will give everything for the club and the badge.