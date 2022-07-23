Shankland's debut double sinks Stoke

New recruit Lawrence Shankland stole the show in Gary Locke's Hearts testimonial with a debut double to see off Stoke City 2-1.

The Scotland striker, who signed from Belgians Beerschot on Wednesday, wasted no time in displaying his clinical edge, diverting an Alan Forrest effort into the net shortly before half-time.

Shankland got his second in the closing stages, converting at the second attempt after good build-up play by 17-year-old substitute Finlay Pollock, before Tyrese Campbell netted a last-gasp reply.

There was a first Tyencastle outing for Australia defender Kye Rowles as Robbie Neilson's side signed off their pre-season with victory before next Saturday's Premiership opener at home to Ross County.