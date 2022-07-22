Manchester City have had a £30m offer for Marc Cucurella rejected by Brighton, who value the left-back at £50m. (Athletic - subscription required), external

City will make an improved offer for Cucurella but have other options if a fee cannot be agreed. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, the Seagulls want to sign midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who is a free agent after his contract with Hoffenheim ended this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Queens Park Rangers have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Taylor Richards, on a loan deal. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column