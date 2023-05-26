Leeds boss Sam Allardyce called on club legends to inspire his players before their crucial final game of the season.

The Whites need a win against Tottenham to stand a chance of staying in the Premier League and he has therefore called on Gary McAllister, Gordon Strachan and Eddie Gray to deliver a talk for players this week.

Allardyce said: "It's about how important Leeds is, what it meant to them, a bit more of the history of the football club. They had very successful times here and I think on the mentality side it's about improving our mentality to deliver so somebody speaking a different voice about football, about what they did at this club, how much they love this club, I think is really important."

Gray won two First Division titles with the Whites and was in charge at Elland Road last time they were relegated from the top flight in 2004.

When asked how the younger players responded Allardyce added: "All they have to do is listen to them. Eddie has been around a long time anyway. I've seen Eddie every other day since I've been here."

Leeds must beat Tottenham and hope that both Everton and Leicester fail to win in order to avoid the drop.

If Everton draw, Leeds must win by at least three goals to stay up (as long as Leicester don’t win).