Can Beale put the heat on Celtic?

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland chief sportswriter

We now have a game to analyse, but it's still impossible to know where Rangers are going under Beale. Too early, too many injuries, too much to see before we can draw any conclusions.

Thursday night saw a ropey defensive performance in the first half, but Rangers were forced to play a makeshift centre-back pairing. They looked vulnerable, but that was hardly a surprise. Once Rangers get their centre-halves back in the loop those doubts will persist.

Malik Tillman was one of the big takeaways. He has flattered to deceive in his time at Ibrox. When Rangers needed him, he produced.

Is Tillman the first real sign of Beale's coaching making a difference? We don't know what lies ahead for the manager and his team - and that's why the whole scene is fascinating, so intriguingly uncertain.

