Jamieson signs new St Mirren deal

St Mirren have confirmed that academy graduate Lewis Jamieson has agreed a one-year contract extension at the club.

The 21-year-old, whose deal was set to expire at the end of this season, has made two first-team appearances this term after spending the first half of the campaign at Aidrieonians.

"He has shown a terrific attitude," manager Stephen Robinson said of Jamieson. "He's dedicated, he's got fitter and stronger, and he's now right on the verge of the first team now.

"He's a talented boy that we want to keep at the football club. I see him as a big part of things going forward."