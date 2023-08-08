West Ham have agreed a £32m deal to sign the Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez. (Guardian), external

The future of Hammers boss David Moyes is uncertain, with fears he could leave should they start the season badly or he becomes the target of supporter dissatisfaction. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from the Hammers for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Manchester Evening News), external

