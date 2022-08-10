Liverpool v Palace: Head-to-head record
Since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in April 2017, Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League matches against the Eagles.
Palace lost their last five Premier League games in a row at Anfield.
Liverpool haven’t lost their first home league match in any of the last 18 seasons (W14 D4), winning their last nine in a row.
The Eagles last lost their first two games in a single Premier League campaign in 2017-18.
Mohamed Salah has been involved in 11 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace (seven goals, four assists).
Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi passed to each other 61 times last week, the most of any duo in the Premier League on the opening weekend and 16 more than the next most (45 – Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk).