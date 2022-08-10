Liverpool v Palace: Head-to-head record

Since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in April 2017, Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League matches against the Eagles.

Palace lost their last five Premier League games in a row at Anfield.

Liverpool haven’t lost their first home league match in any of the last 18 seasons (W14 D4), winning their last nine in a row.

The Eagles last lost their first two games in a single Premier League campaign in 2017-18.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in 11 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace (seven goals, four assists).