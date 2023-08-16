Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It has been an expensive week.

Not so much in terms of points lost; Villa have given some of their expected rivals for the top third of the Premier League a three-point head start, but that can be made up. Harder to replace will be the players Villa have lost, in all likelihood for the season.

A footballing loss-adjuster might well calculate that replacing them like-for-like in Unai Emery’s squad would cost £30 or £40m, not to mention a season’s-worth of wages.

In other circumstances, Villa might elect not to do that. Pau Torres stepped up to replace Tyrone Mings, and has the credentials of a reliable Premier League player. After a first season ruined by injury, Diego Carlos must be highly motivated to make up for that lost time. Emiliano Buendia’s absence is unfortunate, but Moussa Diaby might have started ahead of him anyway. Jacob Ramsey should be back in a few weeks, and Philippe Coutinho is still hugely talented, even if his star has been waning since coming to Villa. There is potential cover in both positions.

But Villa’s situation is different now. Many clubs around the continent enter European competitions expecting a summer fling before returning to only domestic duties before the leaves start to fall. Villa are not thinking that way.

Emery, you can be sure, has designs on extending his already formidable list of European prizes. To have a chance, while staying in contention at home, Villa needed a deeper squad. In this context the club’s astounding achievement of 1980-1, when 14 men were enough to win a major league, feels like another age.

The only quick solution to such gaps is to open the chequebook, and wince. It seems, however, Villa have quickly accepted the need to move. Nicolo Zaniolo, a player whose career has taken a diversion after a serious injury, regained momentum in Turkey last season and this may be a good moment for his chance in England.

It would be no surprise if they also look for an extra defender. Whether they can find one with equivalent presence to Mings, a natural leader, is another question.

Even in football, there are some things that money cannot always buy.