Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton are close to signing Brighton forward Neal Maupay.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard is keen on bringing in attacking reinforcements after losing Richarlison to Tottenham in the summer and an early-season injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In his Friday news conference, Lampard would not confirm if Maupay was due to arrive at Goodison Park.

But when asked if there would be signings in attack by the end of the window, he told BBC Sport: "It will happen."

Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the Seagulls for £16m from Brentford in 2019.