Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport on tough starts for Premier League teams: "The expected baptism of fire duly arrived on the opening day for the promoted teams.

"Burnley succumbed to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and co, who scarcely rose above a canter.

"Sheffield United would have hoped for at least a draw against Crystal Palace but were not embarrassed by the single-goal defeat.

"Luton Town, on the other hand, sadly looked out of their depth down by the coast at Brighton. There is no room for naivety at this level, so the 4-1 scoreline was arguably flattering.

"Their big hope is to make their home ground at Kenilworth Road a fortress."