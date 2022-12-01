Cups 'a bonus' amid rocky league form

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Hibs being drawn at home to Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup...

George: With Porteous almost a certain to leave in January and Boyle out for the season, we need to treat cups as a 'bonus' and concentrate on survival in the league. We're just OK at the moment - five points off third, but also five points off the relegation ply-off spot. So we have to restart post-World Cup on fire. Need a minimum of five points from the first three games or we'll struggle to survive.