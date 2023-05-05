'We're ready for the fight' - Gordon

Defender Liam Gordon insists St Johnstone are “ready for the fight” as they look to secure their Scottish Premiership status.

The Saints sit ninth in the league, just two points ahead of 11th-placed Kilmarnock, ahead of Saturday's clash with Dundee United.

“We know what’s on stake," Gordon said. "The pressure is always high at any stage of the season, but it’s coming down to the crunch time now.

“We know what we’re capable of and we’re just looking to take one game at a time and see where it leaves us.

“It’s five cup finals, but we’re just in the mindset of taking it a game at a time and if we apply ourselves the way we know we can then we should be good.

“It’s a difficult game. Dundee United are in a similar position [to us], it’s so tight down there; it being the Tayside derby just adds to the pressure of the game.

“We’re expecting a sticky, hard fought game, they’ve been battling well so we know we need to be ready for the fight, we’re ready for the fight.”