Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks has been speaking to BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin for the first time since joining the club: "One of the main reasons I joined was after speaking to the manager, hearing his philosophy and style of play, his intent for the club, and where he wants the club to go. His ambition was a massive driving force for me.

"It's always nice to be wanted as well, and to feel wanted by a manager, especially someone with his [Enzo Maresca's] pedigree as a player and his coaching credentials."

On his decision to move away from the Premier League: "I felt that, at this stage in my career, it was a great point to come and learn, improve as a player, and hopefully get back to the level where Leicester deserve to be, but also where I believe I can get to as well.

"For the last few years, all I've wanted to do is play football, be seen in more of an important and key role, and to be respected as a player. Sometimes it's so easy to fall down, not get many minutes, and not play as regularly as you'd like.

"For me, not playing as regularly and being in and out of the team wasn't something I was happy with."

On his ambitions for this season: "It's naive and a bit arrogant to say that we're going to go into the season, win every game and get promoted. I think that's a really difficult thing to do. We'll have to fight, show a different side, be aggressive and maybe have our backs against the wall.

"As the manager said, the Premier League and the Championship are two very different leagues. You have to approach it in the right way because otherwise you can get punished."

