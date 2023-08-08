Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I think there is an argument for this and the way pre-season is shaping up, there may be an element of ‘needs must’ in the opening weeks of the season until the transfer window closes on 1 September.

But fans have to be realistic.

Freddie Potts caught the eye last term. The club has given him a three-year contract so they see he has a future. He has just joined Wycombe, who are in League One.

Divin Mubama would appear to be the most advanced of the Youth Cup-winning side, but then is it realistic to expect him to score goals regularly in the Premier League? It is the most unforgiving environment.