Remember Coulson's previous Premiership stint?

New Aberdeen loan recruit Hayden Coulson's previous stint in the Scottish Premiership didn't exactly go to plan.

The left-back was part of Alan Stubbs' signing spree when the former Celtic defender took charge of St Mirren in summer 2018.

However, neither lasted long. Coulson made 11 appearances, and scored in the 6-0 League Cup thumping of Dumbarton, before being sent back to parent club Middlesbrough shortly after Stubbs' sacking in early September.

Coulson did face the Dons during his time in Scotland, though, playing the full 90 minutes as St Mirren crashed to a 4-0 League Cup exit.

He didn't let his Paisley nightmare hold him back, with subsequent loan spells at Cambridge, Ipswich and Peterborough as well as making the breakthrough at Boro where he has amassed 49 matches.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is "delighted" to bring the 24-year-old on board, saying: “Hayden fits the profile of full back we’ve been looking to recruit."