M﻿att Gault, BBC Sport

It was a game of two halves for Southampton.

Badly in need of a win after four straight defeats, the Saints started brightly and took the lead, albeit in fortuitous fashion when Romain Perraud's deflected shot found the bottom corner.

But having given themselves the edge at the break, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side failed to further assert themselves as West Ham dominated the second half.

In the end, Southampton can count themselves lucky that West Ham managed only one goal from 25 shots.

It was a performance and result that will do little to lift the gloom around the St Mary's club. They remain in the bottom three, without a clean sheet this season, and with uncertainty surrounding Hasenhuttl's immediate future.

For now, all they can do is continue to plug away in the hope that a change in fortune is forthcoming. Up next is a trip to Bournemouth on Wednesday with the Cherries having extended their unbeaten to six games on Saturday with a draw at Fulham.

With leaders Arsenal visiting St Mary's next Sunday, it's hard to look at Wednesday's match as anything other than crucial for Hasenhuttl in the Austrian's quest to oversee a dramatic transformation in form.