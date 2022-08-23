After the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, two Arsenal goalscorers have made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.

William Saliba

He was impressive in Arsenal's opening fixture, scored an own goal in the following game and netted his first goal in English football in the next. Saliba certainly knows how to make an impact.

It's one thing helping your team keep a clean sheet away from home but then to go hunting for goals at the same time is enough to make me sit up and take notice. For a defender he certainly knows how to score a goal. His finish against a Bournemouth side, who on this occasion appeared totally out of their depth, was quite brilliant.

Martin Odegaard

There is something rather cultured about Odegaard's game. He never seems too rushed and he is very comfortable on the ball. His second goal against Bournemouth was considerably better than his first even though both his goals were created by the brilliantly rejuvenated Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta has made a good choice in appointing Odegaard has his new club captain. The calm and unexcitable Norwegian seems to have a very different temperament to the likes of the recently departed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Granit Xhaka. Both of whom have worn the captain's armband in the past but not, I'm afraid, with any distinction.

