Dwight McNeil can't wait to play in front of Everton fans at Goodison Park and said Frank Lampard was a big factor in his decision to join the club.

After signing for the Toffees from Burnley on on a five-year deal, the forward told the club's website:, external "It is an amazing feeling to sign. When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is.

"Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it.

"I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game.

"I’ve played at Goodison a couple of times and you always knew it was a difficult place to go because the fans are behind the lads from the start to the end. It is good and something I want to be part of.

"Now I am fortunate to be on the same side as the fans and am looking forward to getting going."

