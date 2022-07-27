Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine has backed Anthony Stewart being named the club's new captain.

Defender Stewart has taken over the armband from goalkeeper Joe Lewis after joining this summer.

"It will have made an impact," Irvine told the BBC's Aberdeen-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"That was the strong decision and there must be reasons for that and it would be down to his character and down to the impression that he's going to make on the squad as a new player.

"As a defender, I think it's a great thing for a captain to be in the centre-back position. I don't think the goalkeeper, for example, was the right choice because it's not the right position for a captain in the team to influence the team in a captain's way."