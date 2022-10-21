A﻿ston Villa's caretaker boss Aaron Danks is looking for a response from the players in the aftermath of Steven Gerrard's sacking.

T﻿hursday's heavy defeat at Fulham was the final straw as Villa slipped to 17th before Sunday's game with Brentford at Villa Park.

F﻿irst-team coach Danks has been at the club since September 2021 and hopes his side will bounce back against the Bees.

"﻿The one thing everybody is feeling at the moment is we want to do this for the fans and for the crowd," he told the Villa website. "I'm a local lad, I know the area well and I'll have friends and family in all four corners of the stadium.

"﻿They [the fans] will be absolutely massive for us and hopefully we can put something on the pitch they can be proud of."

D﻿anks admitted his sadness at Gerrard's dismissal but wants positivity to take over.

"﻿My initial response is one of disappointment for those who have left and lost their jobs," he said. "Obviously things move really quickly and haven't got much time to dwell or show too much emotion.

"﻿We move on to the task in hand and we're looking for a response. The results and performances have not been to the levels we wanted and we have to move quickly to get the club moving in the right direction."