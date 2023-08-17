Cherry's journey comes full circle

Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry has been speaking about his delight at achieving his dream of being selected for a Rugby World Cup.

Cherry, 32, got the nod over former captain Stuart McInally for Scotland's 33-man squad and he has been reflecting on how his career has progressed from playing lower league rugby in France to representing his country on the biggest stage.

“I go back to when I was playing at Stade Nicois and suddenly we’re going back there for the World Cup," Cherry told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"You can’t really believe it when you think of it like that. I was playing in division five or something in France, there was no touch-judges and it was like World War 3 every game. Now I’m going back to France and it’s almost unbelievable in my eyes.”

